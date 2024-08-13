Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have often been spotted together in the city. While there are rumours of the two being a couple, they have never admitted to it

(L) Pic/Viral Bhayani (R) Shweta Tiwari

Listen to this article Are Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan in a relationship? Mom Shweta sets the record straight x 00:00

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been rumoured to be dating since last year. The speculation started because they were seen going on vacations at the same time and arriving at restaurants together. Recently, Palak's mother, actress Shweta Tiwari, addressed these dating rumours and clarified the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan dating?

In an interview with Galatta India, Shweta Tiwari opened up about those rumours and stated, "Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy." Even I don't know how long she will tolerate all this. Even she is surprised about her dating rumours. She makes fun of it. She says to me, 'You know Mom, I am dating this guy now and laughs it off,' but at times things may bother her."

"The comments don't even bother her. She used to feel it initially, but now she knows there are a lot of people who look like her and want to look like her. She knows that she has achieved this with a lot of hard work," she added.

Last time Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted together

On June 11, Bollywood paps snapped Palak walking out of Ibrahim's house. Reportedly, Ibrahim Ali Khan bought a new car and Palak was among the first to arrive at his house to celebrate his new luxury purchase.

Palak was spotted by the papas as she made her way out of Ibrahim's house and left in her own car. Ibrahim, who recently wrapped the shoot of his debut film and working on his second, made his first luxury purchase. He has become the proud owner of a swanky new BMW X5 car. The vehicle is priced at Rs 1.13 crore. The 23-year-old was all smiles as the papas congratulated him on his new purchase.

This is not the first time that the rumoured couple have been spotted together. Previously, the two have been spotted together at parties, concerts, and eateries. However, Palak has denied being a in relationship with Ibrahim. Back in 2022, when the duo was first spotted together, Palak had hidden her face causing the video to go viral. Talking about the incident to Siddharth Kannan, Palak revealed that she sometimes hides her face because of her mother, actress Shweta Tiwari, and not for any other reason.