Pallavi Joshi on 'The Bengal Files' trailer blockade in Kolkata: 'It was very clearly done by the ruling party'

Updated on: 22 August,2025 02:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The makers of ‘The Bengal Files’ wanted to launch the trailer of the film in Kolkata on August 16, which marks the 79th anniversary of the Direct Action Day, a dark chapter in the history of India when the state of Bengal was rocked by widespread communal riots

Pallavi Joshi

Actress-producer Pallavi Joshi, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘The Bengal Files’, has opened up on the blockade imposed on the trailer of the film, and has called the ruling government of West Bengal for the same. Pallavi spoke with IANS at her home in Mumbai ahead of the film’s release, and said how the trailer of the film, and a special screening was stopped on the orders of the ruling government of TMC spearheaded by Mamata Banerjee.

The makers of 'The Bengal Files' wanted to launch the trailer of the film in Kolkata on August 16, which marks the 79th anniversary of the Direct Action Day, a dark chapter in the history of India when the state of Bengal was rocked by widespread communal riots.



The film is based on the Direct Action Day, and is touted to bring events from the Direct Action Day to light.


Talking about the blockade, Pallavi told IANS, “Well, it was very clearly done by the ruling party, and we are making no bones about it. We knew that we'd get some kind of resistance. But we didn't know it would be like this, that we won't be able to show our trailer at all. It was very significant for us to choose Kolkata to release our trailer on August 16, which was the anniversary of Direct Action Day”.

She further mentioned that if something has happened in the past, and if there are some people who are trying to bring that story forward, the government should help in uncovering these stories.

“They should be giving us full support. But I didn't know that they won't let us show the trailer, which was a very sad thing because everybody felt a little bad. It's your work at the end of the day. It does hurt you a bit, but then it's gone. It's in the past. There's a new day today”, she added.

‘The Bengal Files’ stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal &amp; I Am Buddha, The film is a worldwide release by Zee Studios, and will arrive in theatres on September 5, 2025

