Paloma reveals ‘biggest dream’ of her parents as they visit ‘Dono’ sets

Paloma Dhillon, who is all set for Bollywood debut with ‘Dono’ shared heart-warming stories from the film sets as she received a special visit from her proud parents.

‘Dono’ marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma. It is directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish.

But there’s an extra layer of excitement surrounding Paloma’s journey in ‘Dono’. Her proud mother and the legendary actress Poonam Dhillon paid a visit to the set.

For Paloma, having her parents on the set was not just a moment of joy but also an incredibly emotional experience. She expressed, “More than me, this was like the biggest dream come true for my parents. Seeing me on set, I could see the happiness in their eyes. Papa came on the set on the first day, and he stood by my side throughout to support me. Seeing him there, I got very emotional and cried. Mom joined us on set multiple times, especially when I was shooting my first choreographed song. Having my family around on the ‘Dono’ set truly made the experience worthwhile.”

Talking about the film, ‘Dono’ is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination,” read the film’s description.

The film promises to be an “urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart.” The film is all set to be released on October 5.

