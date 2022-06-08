Breaking News
Covid-19: Self-test kit positivity rate rises to 13 per cent in Mumbai
Mumbai: Are schools worried about fourth wave?
Salman Khan threat letter case: Cops to check mobile phone dump data of area
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Mumbai: Ragpicker brutally assaults 20-year-old woman in ladies’ coach of local train while trying to snatch her purse
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 'Panchayat' star Jitendra Kumar's 'Jaadugar' to release on July 15

'Panchayat' star Jitendra Kumar's 'Jaadugar' to release on July 15

Updated on: 08 June,2022 12:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The film is directed by Sameer Saxena, produced by Posham Pa Pictures, and stars Jitendra Kumar, Javed Jaafery and Arushi Sharma in lead roles

'Panchayat' star Jitendra Kumar's 'Jaadugar' to release on July 15

Picture courtesy/PR


'Panchayat' actor Jitendra Kumar's upcoming sports drama 'Jaadugar' is all set to release on July 15 on Netflix.

Set in a football-loving town Neemuch, 'Jaadugar' is a story of a small-time magician, Meenu, with no athletic skill who must prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament, in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him - the girl doesn't love him back and his team hasn't won a game in years.




The film is directed by Sameer Saxena, produced by Posham Pa Pictures, and stars Jitendra Kumar, Javed Jaafery and Arushi Sharma in lead roles.


Show full article

netflix bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK