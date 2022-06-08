'Panchayat' star Jitendra Kumar's 'Jaadugar' to release on July 15

The film is directed by Sameer Saxena, produced by Posham Pa Pictures, and stars Jitendra Kumar, Javed Jaafery and Arushi Sharma in lead roles

Picture courtesy/PR

'Panchayat' actor Jitendra Kumar's upcoming sports drama 'Jaadugar' is all set to release on July 15 on Netflix.

Set in a football-loving town Neemuch, 'Jaadugar' is a story of a small-time magician, Meenu, with no athletic skill who must prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament, in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him - the girl doesn't love him back and his team hasn't won a game in years.

