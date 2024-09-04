Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur felt the fear of missing out, or FOMO in internet slang, when he was “nowhere” to be seen in the Instagram posts from his granddaughter’s birthday party

Pankaj Kapur

Listen to this article Pankaj Kapur proves FOMO is real x 00:00

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur felt the fear of missing out, or FOMO in internet slang, when he was “nowhere” to be seen in the Instagram posts from his granddaughter’s birthday party, an experience that made him briefly consider making his debut on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kapur, 70, is the father of actor Shahid Kapoor, whose daughter Misha turned eight on August 26. “It was my granddaughter’s birthday. There were a lot of [posts on] Instagram, but I was nowhere. So, I missed being part of that Instagram business. But, I think I’m a private person and I like keeping to myself,” he said.

The actor, who will next be seen in Binny and Family, said he takes help from his children to keep up with the changing times. “Whatever I need to know, I will find out, and my children help me out. But there might be a time when I might consider it. I have been pondering over it but I have not had the courage to do.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever