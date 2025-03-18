As his daughter Aashi makes her first on-screen appearance in the single Rang daaro, actor Pankaj Tripathi is eager to see her journey in the acting world

Aashi Tripathi with father and actor Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi's daughter Aashi makes her first on-screen appearance with Rang daaro music video

Following in her father Pankaj Tripathi’s footsteps, Aashi Tripathi harbours ambitions of becoming an actor. Even as the 18-year-old is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Arts at a Mumbai college, she has taken her first step towards the goal by appearing in the music video, Rang daaro. The single, composed by Abhinav R Kaushik, sees Aashi as a painter’s muse.

(From left) Aashi Tripathi and Prabhakar Swami in the single. Pics/Instagram

Kaushik first reached out to Mridula Tripathi to check if her daughter Aashi would feature in the video. When Mridula ran the idea past Pankaj, he supported the decision. Now, as the single—which was shot last week at an Andheri studio—has been released, Pankaj is beaming with pride. “Seeing Aashi on screen was an emotional and proud moment for both of us. She has always been passionate about performing arts, and watching her deliver such natural expressions in her very first project was truly special,” shares the actor. Finding one’s footing in the movie industry is not easy, but Pankaj is eager to see his daughter chart her own path, as he says, “If this is her first step, I can’t wait to see where her journey takes her.”

The actor credits his wife for finding the perfect maiden project for their daughter. Mridula adds, “When the opportunity came, I wanted to ensure that Aashi did something that aligned with her artistic sensibilities. Rang daaro is a soulful project, and seeing her bring the emotions to life on screen was heart-warming.”