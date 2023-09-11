Pankaj Tripathi inaugurated a library at the Higher Secondary School in Belsand, Gopalganj in Bihar in memory of his father Pandit Banaras Tiwari

Pankaj Tripathi

Listen to this article Pankaj Tripathi inaugurates library in Bihar in his father Pandit Banaras Tiwari's memory x 00:00

Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi, celebrated for his exceptional acting prowess, has once again demonstrated his commitment to education and community development by inaugurating a brand-new library at the Higher Secondary School in Belsand, Gopalganj. This heartfelt initiative is dedicated to the cherished memory of his late father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari.

Pankaj, a native of Gopalganj, Bihar, had previously embarked on a mission to rejuvenate the school where he received his education. Alongside his elder brother, he undertook the endeavor through the Pandit Banaras Tiwari Foundation Trust, a trust established in honor of their beloved parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project encompassed a comprehensive upgrade of the school's infrastructure, which included the provision of electrical equipment and a fresh coat of paint for the premises. Pankaj's dedication to sustainable development led to the installation of eco-friendly solar energy panels, ensuring the school's self-sufficiency in power supply and electricity.

In addition to these improvements, Pankaj's profound love for literature and books prompted him to construct a fully equipped library within the school premises. This library now stands as a beacon of knowledge, ready to benefit generations of students for years to come.

The library's inauguration holds special significance as it coincides with Pankaj's recent loss of his beloved father. In honoring his father's memory, Pankaj has provided a lasting gift to the school and its students, fostering a love for learning and literature that will endure through time.

Pankaj said, "In dedicating this library to the cherished memory of my father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, I hope to instill a lifelong love for knowledge and literature in the hearts of the students of Belsand, Gopalganj. Education is the greatest gift we can give to our future generations, and it is my honor to contribute to their journey of learning."

The actor, who won the prestigious National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the Netflix film, Mimi, dedicated the win to his father. The announcement was made a couple of days after Mr Tiwari's demise. "This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National Award mention, he was very proud and pleased. This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I am today because of him. I’m at a loss of words due to this time but I’m happy and grateful to the team," he said.