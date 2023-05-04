Breaking News
Pankaj Tripathi shares BTS video from the sets of Main ATAL Hoon, shoot to commence soon

Updated on: 04 May,2023 03:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is all set to play the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his biopic, shared a behind the scenes video to announce that the shooting of the film will begin soon.

Pankaj Tripathi is playing the role of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his biopic

The makers of Main ATAL Hoon had dropped the first look of Pankaj Tripathi as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee some time ago, taking the internet by storm. Now, as the actor gears up to begin the shoot, the producers have shared another sneak peek into the world of the man who was India's prime minister for three terms. 


Announcing that the shooting of the film will commence soon, Pankaj Tripathi took to his social media and shared a BTS video from the sets of Main ATAL Hoon. The actor quoted Vajpayee and wrote, “'Insaan bano, kewal naam se nahi, roop se nahi, shakl se nahi, hriday se, buddhi se, sarkar se, gyan se.' - Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Insaan ki paribhasha batakar, insaaniyat ki bhasha bane thay, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji."



"#MainATALHoon shooting commences soon! In cinemas December 2023," he added.


 
 
 
 
 
Main ATAL Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi depicting the story of the leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP. Helmed by National Award winning director, Ravi Jadhav, the film will hit the theatres in December 2023. Back in November 2022, Tripathi had shared photos with the makers of the film to announce that he had taken up the lead role of playing Vajpayee in his biopic.

 
 
 
 
 
‘Main ATAL Hoon’, presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali in association with 70MM Talkies and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.

