Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula have been married for nearly 19 years, but they've still faced challenges as a couple. In a recent interview, Mridula opened up about how she wasn’t accepted by her mother-in-law because they had a love marriage, which wasn't common at the time.

Pankaj Tripathi's wife is still not 'accepted' by mother-in-law

During her conversation on the Conversations with Atul YouTube channel, Mridula shared that despite resistance from both their families, she and Pankaj Tripathi got married. She recalled meeting him for the first time at her brother's wedding, where Pankaj's sister was marrying her brother. Although their bond grew stronger, they worried their relationship wouldn't be accepted due to her higher social status.

She stated, "It's still not acceptable. We aren't blood relatives, but in our culture, it is unacceptable for a woman to be married into a family of a lower stature, if another woman has already been married into a family of a higher stature. And because my sister-in-law had been married above her station into my family, I couldn't be married into their family, which was considered of a lower stature."

Mridula admitted that their differences have continued till today. She said, "There was a tehelka, a bawaal (a ruckus). Bhaabhi wasn't happy, mom wasn't happy. She was concerned about how he'd take care of me. But slowly, they came around to accepting us."

Pankaj Tripathi in Stree 2

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Stree 2. The movie earned a remarkable Rs 453.60 crore net in its second week alone. Despite facing competition from new releases like Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and John Abraham's 'Vedaa', the film quickly established itself as the audience's favourite.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Originally released in 2018, the first instalment, 'Stree', was already a massive hit, setting high expectations for the sequel. However, 'Stree 2' has managed to exceed those expectations, capturing the hearts of fans across the country. As the film gears up to potentially cross the Rs 600 crore milestone, the excitement surrounding 'Stree 2' continues to build.