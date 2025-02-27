The song, composed by the late Ananda Shankar, was recreated by Deepak Pandit and Udhas, who had also penned the lyrics.

Pankaj Udhas

In a bid to mark the first death anniversary of veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, his team posthumously released his final track, Baithi ho kyun gumsum, on February 27.

The singer’s daughters Reva and Nayaab shared in a press note, “Legends don’t fade, and neither does their music. Our father’s voice has always had the power to touch hearts, and with Baithi ho kyun gumsum, it does so once again.

This is not just another release—it’s the first unreleased gem from his treasured trove. It is a song he was deeply passionate about bringing to life on a grand scale. Releasing it on his first death anniversary makes this moment more special.”

The song, composed by the late Ananda Shankar, was recreated by Deepak Pandit and Udhas, who had also penned the lyrics.

