Papon creates song for Gulzar’s birthday

May we be so blessed as to revel in his brilliance for a lifetime

Gulzar and Papon

Papon is set to pay tribute to veteran lyricist Gulzar on the latter’s birthday with a soulful song, Kahani koyi. While Papon composed the track, the lyrics have been penned by Gulzar in a celebration of his memories.

“What an absolute delight it is to lend music to the words of Gulzar saab. He is a living legend whose illustrious journey has inspired many veterans in India. Weaving his words into a melody has been an honour. I wish him lots of love on his birthday. May we be so blessed as to revel in his brilliance for a lifetime. I can’t wait to know what the listeners think of this song,” Papon said.

Also Read: Papon's mother passes away, singer pens an emotional note

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal