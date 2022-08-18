Breaking News
Mumbai: How most-wanted baby snatcher had free run
Mumbai: Cops recover nearly 800 stolen smartphones in 30 days
Mumbai: Electric double decker bus rolls into town
Mumbai: Shiv Sena shifts Dahi Handi to Worli Naka, announces Rs 4 lakh prize
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Papon creates song for Gulzars birthday

Papon creates song for Gulzar’s birthday

Updated on: 18 August,2022 08:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

May we be so blessed as to revel in his brilliance for a lifetime

Papon creates song for Gulzar’s birthday

Gulzar and Papon


Papon is set to pay tribute to veteran lyricist Gulzar on the latter’s birthday with a soulful song, Kahani koyi. While Papon composed the track, the lyrics have been penned by Gulzar in a celebration of his memories.


“What an absolute delight it is to lend music to the words of Gulzar saab. He is a living legend whose illustrious journey has inspired many veterans in India. Weaving his words into a melody has been an honour. I wish him lots of love on his birthday. May we be so blessed as to revel in his brilliance for a lifetime. I can’t wait to know what the listeners think of this song,” Papon said.

Also Read: Papon's mother passes away, singer pens an emotional note


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
gulzar papon bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK