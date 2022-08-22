Parag Chhabra: Music is quirky, dark, but different

Composer of the theme music of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Action Hero on creating a tune that reflects the film’s crux
Parag Chhabra and Ayushmann Khurrana
Quirky, fun and pacey — if the initial glimpse of Ayushmann Khurrana’s next, Action Hero, is anything to go by, the actor appears to have taken on a film that’s right up his alley. Theme composer Parag Chhabra says the makers wanted a score that’s “urban in its approach and style”.
“Director Anirudh Iyer wanted to encapsulate the feel of the film and the vibe of the characters of Ayushmann and Jaideep Ahlawat in this theme. We created one that reflects the mood of the film accurately. The theme is quirky and dark, but it is different,” says the composer, who also composed for the recently released Janhvi Kapoor-starrer, Good Luck Jerry.
Chhabra highlights that in a bid to create a composition that fits the narrative perfectly, he prefers to create two iterations of the piece. “The actors and their performance has a big impact on how we make music for a film. We start conceiving the songs when the film is being written, but I don’t finish the production at one go. I like to see the footage after it has been shot so that I can manipulate what I have composed to fit the performance. That’s also what I am currently doing with Ayushmann’s act in the film. Factors like the energy of the act, and the selection of the vocalist may also change after we see one’s performance.”
