Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film marks Sid and Janhvi’s first on-screen pairing and blends a North-meets-South love story with family-friendly comedy.

The highly anticipated film Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, hit theatres today. Apart from being a romantic comedy, which viewers have sorely needed in recent months, the Tushar Jalota-directed picture, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, is Sidharth and Janhvi's maiden collaboration. This was one of the reasons why audiences wanted to see Param Sundari's new jodi. The north meets south love story was also a plus for many. Soon after the film opened in theatres, several audience members raced to start their weekend early. First-day assessments indicate that Param Sundari is really engaging.

The highly anticipated film Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, hit theatres today. Apart from being a romantic comedy, which viewers have sorely needed in recent months, the Tushar Jalota-directed picture, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, is Sidharth and Janhvi's maiden collaboration. This was one of the reasons why audiences wanted to see Param Sundari's new jodi. The north meets south love story was also a plus for many. Soon after the film opened in theatres, several audience members raced to start their weekend early. First-day assessments indicate that Param Sundari is really engaging.

Here's how netizens reacted

One netizen praised the storyline and performances of lead actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. He wrote, "#ParamSundari ~Powerful cultural Crossover family Comedy Entertainment with Great music and perfect blend of cast #JanhviKapoor as usual has delivered a jaw dropping acts .#SidharthMalhotra kya baat hai bhai, you just stole the show with your irreplaceable coming timing,” whereas another Param Sundari review read, “Watched #ParamSundari A Clean Family Rom Com With Beautiful Love Story #SidharthMalhotra Carries a Stylish and Suave looks in the movie And Shines in each scenes #Janhvikapoor Delivered his best performance till now And Actually looks Sundari In movie."

Fans call it Sidharth-Janhvi's best

Another fan gushed that this was one of the best performances of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, "#ParamSundari hands down of the best of maddock, Thank you tushar for giving us best of Sid and Janhvi in this movie. This movie has everything what we wanted from a romcom. It may be simple but a very heartfelt movie. They both have a terrific chemistry." Another one added, "#ParamSundarIReview ~ SUPER ENTERTAINER Honestly, #ParamSundari has to be the most ENTERTAINING FILM of 2025 till now. It’s got everything—COMEDY, ROMANCE, EMOTIONS and some really amazing MUSIC MaddockFilms SidMalhotra #ParamSundari."

A user wrote, "Okay I liked the film. Typical happy romcom (with a lot of North South tropes but well)". Another one wrote, "With #ParamSundari , #JanhviKapoor proves that she is here to stay in Indian cinema, you sometimes feel that you catch a glimpse of her mother external superstar Sridevi especially in the funny sequence, #SidharthMalhotra too is good & no this isn't Chennai Express nor 2 States."