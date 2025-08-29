Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Param Sundari X reviews Netizens call it Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoors best performance

Param Sundari X reviews: Netizens call it Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's best performance

Updated on: 29 August,2025 10:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film marks Sid and Janhvi’s first on-screen pairing and blends a North-meets-South love story with family-friendly comedy.

Param Sundari X reviews: Netizens call it Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's best performance

Param Sundari Sidharth Malhotra Janhvi Kapoor

Listen to this article
Param Sundari X reviews: Netizens call it Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's best performance
x
00:00

The highly anticipated film Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, hit theatres today. Apart from being a romantic comedy, which viewers have sorely needed in recent months, the Tushar Jalota-directed picture, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, is Sidharth and Janhvi's maiden collaboration. This was one of the reasons why audiences wanted to see Param Sundari's new jodi. The north meets south love story was also a plus for many. Soon after the film opened in theatres, several audience members raced to start their weekend early. First-day assessments indicate that Param Sundari is really engaging.

The highly anticipated film Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, hit theatres today. Apart from being a romantic comedy, which viewers have sorely needed in recent months, the Tushar Jalota-directed picture, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, is Sidharth and Janhvi's maiden collaboration. This was one of the reasons why audiences wanted to see Param Sundari's new jodi. The north meets south love story was also a plus for many. Soon after the film opened in theatres, several audience members raced to start their weekend early. First-day assessments indicate that Param Sundari is really engaging.

Here's how netizens reacted



One netizen praised the storyline and performances of lead actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. He wrote, "#ParamSundari ~Powerful cultural Crossover family Comedy Entertainment with Great music and perfect blend of cast #JanhviKapoor as usual has delivered a jaw dropping acts .#SidharthMalhotra kya baat hai bhai, you just stole the show with your irreplaceable coming timing,” whereas another Param Sundari review read, “Watched #ParamSundari A Clean Family Rom Com With Beautiful Love Story #SidharthMalhotra Carries a Stylish and Suave looks in the movie And Shines in each scenes #Janhvikapoor Delivered his best performance till now And Actually looks Sundari In movie."


Fans call it Sidharth-Janhvi's best

Another fan gushed that this was one of the best performances of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, "#ParamSundari hands down of the best of maddock, Thank you tushar for giving us best of Sid and Janhvi in this movie. This movie has everything what we wanted from a romcom. It may be simple but a very heartfelt movie. They both have a terrific chemistry." Another one added, "#ParamSundarIReview ~ SUPER ENTERTAINER Honestly, #ParamSundari    has to be the most ENTERTAINING FILM of 2025 till now. It’s got everything—COMEDY, ROMANCE, EMOTIONS and some really amazing MUSIC MaddockFilms SidMalhotra #ParamSundari."

A user wrote, "Okay I liked the film. Typical happy romcom (with a lot of North South tropes but well)". Another one wrote, "With #ParamSundari , #JanhviKapoor proves that she is here to stay in Indian cinema, you sometimes feel that you catch a glimpse of her mother external superstar Sridevi especially in the funny sequence, #SidharthMalhotra too is good & no this isn't Chennai Express nor 2 States."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sidharth malhotra janhvi kapoor Param Sundari bollywood bollywood news bollywood movie review Bollywood Buzz Bollywood News Update Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK