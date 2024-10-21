Parineeti Chopra has been quite vocal about the realities of Bollywood and has opened about cliques and camps in Bollywood and how lobbying works in the film industry

Parineeti Chopra

Listen to this article When Parineeti Chopra opened up about the realities of Bollywood x 00:00

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. While the actress has been taking it slow post her wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, she has also been quite active on social media. On her birthday, we take a look at the times the actress has been vocal about her journey in the film industry. From facing financial challenges in the initial phase of her career, challenges with staying in shape to losing roles and existence of camps in the industry, the actress has been vocal of several things about Bollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parineeti was asked to pay Rs 4 lakh per month on fitness

On a podcast with Raj Shamani, Parineeti said that she was asked by her advisors to hire a fitness expert and a nutritionist and pay them Rs 4 lakh a month to lose weight. This was something that she could not afford especially when she was paid Rs 5 lakh for her first film. Parineeti said that she doesn't come from a very rich background.

She said, "I'm actually a very simple, middle-class girl. I genuinely don't understand Bollywood. I genuinely don't know how people in Mumbai operate. I don't have these high-flying friends. I don't have a trainer, stylist, everything already ready for me. And people who were already from here and already knew this world judged me a lot."

The actress then shared how she went up to a co-actor who "grew up in Mumbai" and in the world of films.

When she told him about financial challenges owing to high expenditure for a fitness expert and the nutritionist, her co-actor told her if she can't afford them, she is not in the right profession.

She said, "I was like, 'I don't have Rs 4 lakh a month to pay. I don't make that money.' This is my third film,' And I remember going up to a co-actor of mine who has definitely grown up in Bombay, in this world, and of course, comes from a place of privilege.' He's like, 'Why aren't you hiring these people?' And I said, 'Listen, but I really can't afford it.' I was paid Rs 5 lakh for my first film. He was like, 'If you can't afford it, then you shouldn't be in this profession.'"

On losing roles for not attending parties

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti said that she lost out on projects because of lack of socializing. "I don’t go to dinners and lunches or attend parties where work opportunities are created in Bollywood or those roles are discussed. I want directors and producers to call me for my work because I am willing to work hard. I won a National Award for Ishaqzaade 10 years ago. I am still the same actor."

Parineeti Chopra who is the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra admits, "My PR game sucks".

"Getting work in Bollywood doesn’t only depend on merit or acting, you have to be in cliques and camps to get roles. I am not present at the right place at the right time. I am not getting papped every day," she said.

Parineeti on the system of lobbying

Parineeti highlighted the system of lobbying in the film industry. “I want to be the voice for actors who aren’t parts of cliques and camps. I hope we break this system of lobbying in Bollywood because I want equal opportunities and work. I may have done the wrong films, but I am the same actor who started 10 years ago and is in search of the right platform,” she said.

Before 'Chamkila', Parineeti Chopra was praised for her performance in the film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The latter was directed by Dibakar Banerjee while Chamkila was directed by Imtiaz Ali. “Dibakar Banerjee and Imtiaz sir are similar. They’re not seen everywhere, every day. They cast me for my work and saw the actor in me. Meri pichli do filmein flop thi (My last two films flopped) but they didn’t look at my market value,” said Parineeti.