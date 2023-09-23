In the midst of rumors surrounding Sania Mirza's possible presence at the lavish wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the tennis star turned to Instagram to share a story

The buzz surrounding Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's upcoming wedding in Udaipur has taken the town by storm. The excitement is palpable as the couple is set to exchange vows tomorrow, and their pre-wedding festivities have already set the stage for a grand celebration. Notably, several high-profile guests have been spotted arriving at the Udaipur airport, eager to partake in the joyous occasion. Among the early arrivals are Madhu Chopra, mother of global icon Priyanka Chopra, and prominent politician Sanjay Singh, among others.

The anticipation surrounding the star-studded guest list for Parineeti and Raghav's wedding has been the talk of the town. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusive insights to share.

According to Pinkvilla, tennis legend Sania Mirza is expected to grace the wedding festivities in Udaipur tomorrow. Sania and Parineeti share a deep friendship, and their camaraderie was on full display when they appeared together on Neha Dhupia's chat show in 2019. Although their social media interactions don't often include posting each other's pictures, their bond is evident.

Adding to the intrigue, Sania recently posted an Instagram story, possibly from some time ago, congratulating Parineeti on the exciting news. The message read, "Congratulations girl, my turn to give you the biggest jhappi." While the cryptic message leaves room for speculation, it seemingly looks like Sania's post indicates her presence or imminent arrival at the wedding.

Security has been of paramount importance in the lead-up to this celebrity wedding extravaganza. Reports have surfaced detailing the stringent security measures being put in place. According to IANS, all guests attending the wedding will have their phones discreetly marked with blue tapes, and a formidable contingent of 100 private guards will be deployed at the venue. Furthermore, India Today has revealed that the event will enforce a strict no-phone policy, guaranteeing the utmost privacy for the celebrity couple and their guests.

As the countdown to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding continues, the guest list promises to be a star-studded affair. The celebration is not only a union of hearts but also a confluence of celebrity friendships, making it one of the most talked-about events in town. Stay tuned for more exclusive updates as the festivities unfold in the enchanting city of Udaipur.