Breaking News
Mumbai: House-of-cards heroes get ‘punishment posting’
Mumbai: ‘Flies in the face of G20 commitment’
Maharashtra: ‘Decision could raise concerns on quality of medical education’
Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Parineeti Raghav Wedding Is Sania Mirza attending the grand affair this is what we know

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Is Sania Mirza attending the grand affair? this is what we know

Updated on: 23 September,2023 04:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

In the midst of rumors surrounding Sania Mirza's possible presence at the lavish wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the tennis star turned to Instagram to share a story

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Is Sania Mirza attending the grand affair? this is what we know

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article
Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Is Sania Mirza attending the grand affair? this is what we know
x
00:00

The buzz surrounding Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's upcoming wedding in Udaipur has taken the town by storm. The excitement is palpable as the couple is set to exchange vows tomorrow, and their pre-wedding festivities have already set the stage for a grand celebration. Notably, several high-profile guests have been spotted arriving at the Udaipur airport, eager to partake in the joyous occasion. Among the early arrivals are Madhu Chopra, mother of global icon Priyanka Chopra, and prominent politician Sanjay Singh, among others.


The anticipation surrounding the star-studded guest list for Parineeti and Raghav's wedding has been the talk of the town. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusive insights to share.


According to Pinkvilla, tennis legend Sania Mirza is expected to grace the wedding festivities in Udaipur tomorrow. Sania and Parineeti share a deep friendship, and their camaraderie was on full display when they appeared together on Neha Dhupia's chat show in 2019. Although their social media interactions don't often include posting each other's pictures, their bond is evident.


Adding to the intrigue, Sania recently posted an Instagram story, possibly from some time ago, congratulating Parineeti on the exciting news. The message read, "Congratulations girl, my turn to give you the biggest jhappi." While the cryptic message leaves room for speculation, it seemingly looks like Sania's post indicates her presence or imminent arrival at the wedding. 

Security has been of paramount importance in the lead-up to this celebrity wedding extravaganza. Reports have surfaced detailing the stringent security measures being put in place. According to IANS, all guests attending the wedding will have their phones discreetly marked with blue tapes, and a formidable contingent of 100 private guards will be deployed at the venue. Furthermore, India Today has revealed that the event will enforce a strict no-phone policy, guaranteeing the utmost privacy for the celebrity couple and their guests.

As the countdown to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding continues, the guest list promises to be a star-studded affair. The celebration is not only a union of hearts but also a confluence of celebrity friendships, making it one of the most talked-about events in town. Stay tuned for more exclusive updates as the festivities unfold in the enchanting city of Udaipur.

sania mirza parineeti chopra Parineeti Raghav Wedding Raghav Chadha bollywood bollywood events Bollywood News Update bollywood news Bollywood Buzz Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK