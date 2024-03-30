Parineeti Chopra's Rihanna moment: Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious ‘Chamkila’ BTS video

Diljit Dosanjh shared a BTS video from ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’s shoot on Saturday. The BTS video is from the last day of shooting schedule of Parineeti Chopra

Diljit Dosanj shares BTS video from Amar Singh Chamkila

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for his upcoming biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, shared a BTS video from the film’s shoot on Saturday.

The BTS video is from the last day of shooting schedule of Diljit’s co-actor in the film, Parineeti Chopra.

In the video, Diljit can be seen singing a Punjabi track, while Parineeti gives rockstar vibes next to him. Both the actors can be seen dressed in the outfits of their characters.

Diljit wrote in the caption: “Amarjot Ch Rihanna Aa Gai C (The spirit of Rihanna has entered into Amarjot). Chamkila April 12.”

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the streaming film in Mumbai, Diljit teared up as his director Imtiaz Ali heaped praise on him.

During the event, Imtiaz told the media how Diljit forgot that he himself is such a huge global superstar and became Amar Singh Chamkila.

In the journey to explore Chamkila, Diljit completely immersed himself in the world of Chamkila.

Imtiaz then said something that made Diljit tear up like a kid.

He said that Diljit might have conquered the world with his stint in Coachella music festival but it's just the start of world domination for the phenomenon that Diljit is.

Hearing this Diljit teared up on stage, at one moment he seemed inconsolable as he became too overwhelmed hearing such heartwarming words from his director.

