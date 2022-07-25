Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Uunchai' slated for 11th November 2022 release

Uunchai will bring to screen, a veteran star cast in a never-seen-before ensemble

Uunchai announcement/picture courtesy: PR

Major news broke exclusively on Rajshri’s social media platforms today, as they announced the release date of their 60th film – Uunchai, directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Slated to release on 11.11.22, Uunchai will release in the diamond jubilee year of the iconic production house, marking its 75 years of establishment.

Uunchai will bring to screen, a veteran star cast in a never-seen-before ensemble. Headlined by the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles, Uunchai is seasoned director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s next offering.

Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri have joined forces with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media as producers for this ambitious project.

Uunchai finished its principal shooting earlier this year. The film was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. It marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after 7 years. Like all Rajshri films, taking the legacy of wholesome entertainment forward, Uunchai promises to be a complete family entertainer.

