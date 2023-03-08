Parineeti Chopra wraps up Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila,' pens special note

The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila

Picture Courtesy/Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account

Actor Parineeti Chopra, on Tuesday, penned down a special note for director Imtiaz Ali and team 'Chamkila' as she wraps up the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "The best human, the best director Imtiaz sir - Thankyou for making me your Amarjot.. Thankyou for letting me surrender. @imtiazaliofficial. Diljit - I love you my sabse accha dost! Ab kiske saath gaungi main? @diljitdosanjh Thankyou mera Chamkila crew. You were the best. This film was my meditation. #Chamkila #FilmWrap #Punjab."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚆𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚜𝚝 🫧 (@parineetichopra)

In the first two pictures, the 'Jabariya Jodi' actor could be seen posing with director Imtiaz Ali.

In other pictures, the actor shared her fond memories of Punjab during the shooting of the film.

Soon after the 'Saina' actor dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Congratulations, Can't wait to witness the magic of this film in theatres," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Extremely excited for this!."

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is basking in the success of her film 'Uunchai', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

Diljit, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Also Read: Exclusive: Here's what we know about Huma Qureshi's next with Shreyas Talpade and Sunny Singh

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever