Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Did Priyanka Chopra's mom, Madhu Chopra, give a sneak peek of the sangeet party?

The eagerly awaited wedding of Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha is just around the corner, and the excitement is palpable in Udaipur, where preparations are in full swing, and high-profile guests continue to make their grand entrances. One notable attendee at the ceremony is none other than Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, who recently shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram stories.

On September 23rd, Madhu Chopra hopped onto her Instagram with a captivating snapshot of herself, dressed in sparkly attire with a charming flower perched atop her head. Although no caption accompanied the image, it was evident that she was preparing to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding 90s-themed sangeet ceremony, scheduled for 8 pm on the same day.

Adding to the star-studded guest list, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, made their grand entrance in Udaipur today to be part of the wedding festivities. The political heavyweights were spotted at the Udaipur airport as they headed toward the wedding venue. Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party since 2022, has undoubtedly attracted a significant political presence at the event.

In another exciting development, renowned tennis player Sania Mirza confirmed her presence at the wedding by sharing a heartfelt Instagram story alongside the bride-to-be. Mirza congratulated Parineeti and expressed her excitement, writing, "Congratulations beautiful girl. My turn to give you the Biggest jhappi."

As the wedding festivities gain momentum, stringent security measures have been put in place. Approximately 100 private guards have been deployed to ensure the safety and privacy of the guests. Notably, guests' phone cameras have been secured with blue tape to prevent any unauthorized recording and maintain the privacy of the event.

With the grand wedding scheduled for tomorrow, September 24th, at the opulent Hotel Leela Palace, Udaipur is buzzing with anticipation. Parineeti and Raghav's union promises to be a truly spectacular celebration, and the presence of such distinguished guests only adds to the excitement surrounding this star-studded event. Stay tuned for more updates as the grand affair unfolds in the city of lakes.