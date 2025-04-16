Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder case: Gangless gangster
Mumbai: Long wait to use Andheri’s full Gokhale bridge finally ends!
Palghar: Pregnant woman body slams thief who tried to rob her home
Mumbai: Speeding van rams divider on Eastern Freeway; two dead
Mumbai: People power keeps Elphinstone bridge still standing
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Parul Gulati reveals how it was working with Manoj Bajpayee in Silence

Parul Gulati reveals how it was working with Manoj Bajpayee in 'Silence’

Updated on: 16 April,2025 03:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

As “Silence... Can You Hear It?” clocked two years since its release, actress Parul Gulati talked about sharing the screen with the acclaimed star Manoj Bajpayee

Parul Gulati reveals how it was working with Manoj Bajpayee in 'Silence’

Parul Gulati

Listen to this article
Parul Gulati reveals how it was working with Manoj Bajpayee in 'Silence’
x
00:00

As “Silence... Can You Hear It?” clocked two years since its release, actress Parul Gulati talked about sharing the screen with the acclaimed star Manoj Bajpayee, whom she tagged as an “acting institution.”


Parul, who essayed a negative character in the thriller, said, “‘Silence' was truly special for me. It was my first time playing such a morally grey character, and stepping into that space was both thrilling and creatively satisfying.”


“But what made it even more unforgettable was working with Manoj Bajpayee sir. Just being around him on set felt like being in an acting institution.”


Parul learned a lot by just watching Manoj on set.

“He’s been doing this for over two decades, delivering one iconic performance after another — and yet he’s so grounded and focused. Watching his process, his stillness, and how he approaches every scene with such quiet intensity taught me so much.”

“There’s a kind of calm authority he brings, and I find myself learning from him every single day — sometimes without even realizing it,” he added.

Parul also added that the atmosphere on set was filled with dedication and mutual respect, making it an ideal space for growth and experimentation.

Talking about “Silence... Can You Hear It?” It revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a woman. The film marked Prachi Desai's comeback after 4 years. It is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, and Parul Gulati.

The second installment titled 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' follows ACP Avinash Verma and his team, who are assigned a case of a mass shootout that happened at a club named Night Owl Bar in Mumbai. As the team works on the case, they realize there is something much bigger and darker at play.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manoj bajpayee prachi desai bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK