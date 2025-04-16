Parul Gulati reveals how it was working with Manoj Bajpayee in 'Silence’

As “Silence... Can You Hear It?” clocked two years since its release, actress Parul Gulati talked about sharing the screen with the acclaimed star Manoj Bajpayee

As “Silence... Can You Hear It?” clocked two years since its release, actress Parul Gulati talked about sharing the screen with the acclaimed star Manoj Bajpayee, whom she tagged as an “acting institution.”

Parul, who essayed a negative character in the thriller, said, “‘Silence' was truly special for me. It was my first time playing such a morally grey character, and stepping into that space was both thrilling and creatively satisfying.”

“But what made it even more unforgettable was working with Manoj Bajpayee sir. Just being around him on set felt like being in an acting institution.”

Parul learned a lot by just watching Manoj on set.

“He’s been doing this for over two decades, delivering one iconic performance after another — and yet he’s so grounded and focused. Watching his process, his stillness, and how he approaches every scene with such quiet intensity taught me so much.”

“There’s a kind of calm authority he brings, and I find myself learning from him every single day — sometimes without even realizing it,” he added.

Parul also added that the atmosphere on set was filled with dedication and mutual respect, making it an ideal space for growth and experimentation.

Talking about “Silence... Can You Hear It?” It revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a woman. The film marked Prachi Desai's comeback after 4 years. It is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, and Parul Gulati.

The second installment titled 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' follows ACP Avinash Verma and his team, who are assigned a case of a mass shootout that happened at a club named Night Owl Bar in Mumbai. As the team works on the case, they realize there is something much bigger and darker at play.

