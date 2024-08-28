Patralekhaa recently talked about how tough the shoot of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack was, mentioning that she felt "claustrophobic" and even got very sick

Actress Patralekhaa is getting ready for the release of her new Netflix series, IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack. She recently talked about how tough the shoot was, mentioning that she felt "claustrophobic" and even got sick. The director, Anubhav Sinha, was also dealing with a fever. She added that she even got slapped hard during one of the scenes.

Patralekhaa got a 'tight slap' while filming IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

In an interview with News 18, she talked about how intense the filming was, especially the feeling of being trapped in the aircraft with about 100 people, including the crew, which really stuck with her.

Action scenes are tough for any actor, whether they're playing a hero or a villain. There's always a chance of getting hit or injured. Patralekhaa talked about one such moment that happened while filming this series, “I also got one tight slap. Sir had already told me that Taapsee got hit 15 times in Thappad, so I was like, come on, let’s go for it. I was like, just slap.”

She also admitted that it's not easy being the co-actor who has to deliver the slap, “It’s not about the person who is getting slapped; it’s about the person who is giving the slap,” she shared.

About Patralekhaa's beautiful journey in Bollywood

It was in 2014 when Patralekhaa entered Bollywood with her film 'CityLights' and since then she has been entertaining audiences with exciting projects.

Reflecting on her journey, Patralekhaa shared, "It has been an incredible journey filled with learning, growth, and unforgettable moments. I owe a special thanks to my director Hansal Mehta for identifying my talent and giving me the opportunity to perform the beautiful and complex role of 'Rakhi Deepak Singh'."

Talking about her upcoming projects, she added, "I am thrilled to share that there is so much more to come. I've worked on projects that I am very passionate about, and I can't wait for the audience to see them."

Over the past ten years, she has taken on a variety of roles that showcase her range and depth as an actress. Some projects include Nanu Ki Jaanu, Badnaam Galli, Teerandaz, Love Games, and Bose: Dead or Alive.

(With inputs from ANI)