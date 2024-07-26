Pavail on how Deva is a worthy addition to Bollywood’s cop films

Hindi cinema loves its cop stories. From Zanjeer (1973) to Singham (2011), from Sarfarosh (1999) to Mardaani (2014), movie fans have witnessed different shades of on-screen police officers. With Deva, Pavail Gulati joins the ranks of actors who have donned the khaki uniform. “This genre has a rich history in our cinema, with films that have not only entertained but also inspired audiences. Men in uniform have always been such a high to watch on screen. After watching them as a kid, I’d always tell my mom, ‘Main bada hoke police mein jaaoonga,’” says the actor.

Marking Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews’ maiden Hindi feature, Deva is led by Shahid Kapoor, who plays a rebellious police officer. Gulati, who shares screen space with Kapoor, says that every movie offers its own spin on the genre. It’s equally true of his February 2025 release. “Bollywood has churned out some amazing cop movies in the last few decades. Every film brings its own perspective on social justice and law enforcement. With Deva, we aim to explore new dimensions of justice and morality. I hope to bring something new to this genre, while paying homage to the cop films that have come before.”