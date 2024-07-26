Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Pavail Gulati Film explores new dimensions of justice

Pavail Gulati: ‘Film explores new dimensions of justice’

Updated on: 26 July,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Pavail on how Deva is a worthy addition to Bollywood’s cop films

Pavail Gulati: ‘Film explores new dimensions of justice’

Pavail Gulati

Listen to this article
Pavail Gulati: ‘Film explores new dimensions of justice’
x
00:00

Hindi cinema loves its cop stories. From Zanjeer (1973) to Singham (2011), from Sarfarosh (1999) to Mardaani (2014), movie fans have witnessed different shades of on-screen police officers. With Deva, Pavail Gulati joins the ranks of actors who have donned the khaki uniform. “This genre has a rich history in our cinema, with films that have not only entertained but also inspired audiences. Men in uniform have always been such a high to watch on screen. After watching them as a kid, I’d always tell my mom, ‘Main bada hoke police mein jaaoonga,’” says the actor.


Shahid Kapoor in Deva



Marking Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews’ maiden Hindi feature, Deva is led by Shahid Kapoor, who plays a rebellious police officer. Gulati, who shares screen space with Kapoor, says that every movie offers its own spin on the genre. It’s equally true of his February 2025 release. “Bollywood has churned out some amazing cop movies in the last few decades. Every film brings its own perspective on social justice and law enforcement. With Deva, we aim to explore new dimensions of justice and morality. I hope to bring something new to this genre, while paying homage to the cop films that have come before.” 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shahid kapoor bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK