Breaking News
Three dead, 17 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla
Threat message against PM Modi: Mumbai Police nabs man from Ajmer
Maharashtra legislature winter session to start on December 16
Thane Police launches search to nab man accused of stalking school girl
Man kills wife after she refuses money for gambling, nabbed while on the run
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Payal Kapadia on All We Imagine As Lights nods at Golden Globe Awards Weve reached here because

Payal Kapadia on All We Imagine As Light's nods at Golden Globe Awards: ‘We’ve reached here because...'

Updated on: 10 December,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

As All We Imagine as Light scores nominations in Best Picture Non-English Language and Best Director categories at 2025 Golden Globes, filmmaker Payal Kapadia tells mid-day she is grateful to those who supported her

Payal Kapadia on All We Imagine As Light's nods at Golden Globe Awards: ‘We’ve reached here because...'

The film released in India last month

Listen to this article
Payal Kapadia on All We Imagine As Light's nods at Golden Globe Awards: ‘We’ve reached here because...'
x
00:00

Payal Kapadia’s dream run with All We Imagine As Light is unstoppable. On Monday evening, the Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam-starrer made India proud again as it bagged two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2025. The drama about female friendship scored a nomination in the Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) category, and another in the Best Director category, making Kapadia the first Indian director to achieve the feat.


When mid-day texted Kapadia minutes after the nominations were announced, the director shared her exhilaration with us. The first-time feature filmmaker told mid-day, “This is amazing news! Many people worked so hard on this film and it’s because of a collective effort that it has reached here. I’m very thankful to them. The film is back in cinemas on Friday, so I hope that more people go to see it.”


Payal Kapadia
Payal Kapadia


When asked how it felt to be the first Indian filmmaker to earn a Best Director nomination, Payal Kapadia said, “Every milestone helps the film reach wider audiences. What more can a filmmaker hope for?” She is nominated alongside Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Sean Baker (Anora), Edward Berger (Conclave), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance). Thrilled at the double nominations, co-producer Zico Maitra said, “This recognition means the world to our entire team.”

At the 82nd Golden Globes that will be held on January 5, 2025, All We Imagine as Light will vie for the Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) alongside Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, The Girl with the Needle, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, and Vermiglio. In May, it won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. However, it was pipped by Laapataa Ladies in the race for India’s Oscar entry.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Payal Kapadia Kani Kusruti Divya Prabha Chhaya Kadam golden globe awards bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK