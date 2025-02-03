Breaking News
PNG pipeline breaks down in Sion, gas supply to be restored by Tuesday by 8 am
Sample size sparks debate over ASER 2025’s accuracy
Thane: 42-year-old woman stabbed to death by neighbour over financial dispute
'Rahul's remarks on Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 reckless, baseless'
CR organises exhibition, walkathon to celebrate 100 years of electrification
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anusha Rizvi returns Peepli Live director to make satire on demonetisation in upcoming comedy

Anusha Rizvi returns! Peepli Live director to make satire on demonetisation in upcoming comedy

Updated on: 04 February,2025 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Peepli Live director Anusha Rizvi to make a satire on India’s 2016 demonetisation; makers scouting for five new faces to lead the black comedy

Anusha Rizvi returns! Peepli Live director to make satire on demonetisation in upcoming comedy

Peepli Live (above) was Anusha Rizvi’s maiden directorial venture

Listen to this article
Anusha Rizvi returns! Peepli Live director to make satire on demonetisation in upcoming comedy
x
00:00

In 2010, Peepli Live gave Bollywood not only a gifted debutant writer-director in Anusha Rizvi, but also a sharp satire that the industry is often starved of. Naturally then, the industry folk as well as the audience were eager to see what the director would do next. It has been a long wait of 15 years, but Rizvi is now set to take her place behind the camera again. mid-day has learnt that she is crafting a black comedy that explores the impact of the demonetisation that was effected in India in November 2016.


Anusha Rizvi
Anusha Rizvi


A source close to the project reveals, “Anusha has written a story reflecting the absurdity and chaos that followed the policy shift. The film isn’t about the economic fallout, but primarily about how people in different social strata navigated a crisis that upended their lives overnight.”


While Rizvi’s second offering belongs to the same genre as Peepli Live, it also has a stark difference. We’ve heard the yet-untitled film, backed by Viacom18 Studios, is a female-centric story. “The story is centred on five female characters. The role demands fresh faces, people who can bring rawness to the parts. Anusha and the makers are scouting for new talent and have held multiple auditions in Mumbai and Delhi. The lead actors are yet to be locked,” the source adds.

The satire is expected to roll by mid-2025, with shoots planned across north India. “It will have the same rooted texture as Peepli Live,” adds the insider. We texted Rizvi, who didn’t respond till press time. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

peepli live bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK