Peepli Live (above) was Anusha Rizvi’s maiden directorial venture

In 2010, Peepli Live gave Bollywood not only a gifted debutant writer-director in Anusha Rizvi, but also a sharp satire that the industry is often starved of. Naturally then, the industry folk as well as the audience were eager to see what the director would do next. It has been a long wait of 15 years, but Rizvi is now set to take her place behind the camera again. mid-day has learnt that she is crafting a black comedy that explores the impact of the demonetisation that was effected in India in November 2016.

A source close to the project reveals, “Anusha has written a story reflecting the absurdity and chaos that followed the policy shift. The film isn’t about the economic fallout, but primarily about how people in different social strata navigated a crisis that upended their lives overnight.”

While Rizvi’s second offering belongs to the same genre as Peepli Live, it also has a stark difference. We’ve heard the yet-untitled film, backed by Viacom18 Studios, is a female-centric story. “The story is centred on five female characters. The role demands fresh faces, people who can bring rawness to the parts. Anusha and the makers are scouting for new talent and have held multiple auditions in Mumbai and Delhi. The lead actors are yet to be locked,” the source adds.

The satire is expected to roll by mid-2025, with shoots planned across north India. “It will have the same rooted texture as Peepli Live,” adds the insider. We texted Rizvi, who didn’t respond till press time.