We don’t blame you if you can’t recognise Uorfi Javed in the picture with Jibraan Khan. Even we did a double-take on seeing her sans her outlandish outfits
Uorfi Javed with Jibraan Khan
Telephone dhun, anyone?
ADVERTISEMENT
Something tells us we aren’t the only ones to have hummed Telephone dhun as soon as we saw this picture. After sharing screen space with Manisha Koirala in the 1996 blockbuster, Kamal Haasan is back with its second instalment. Can we expect a cameo from Koirala?
Bleed blue
Arhaan Khan and Arbaaz Khan
It was all happy faces as friends and family gathered at Sohail Khan’s residence to celebrate the Indian cricket team’s win at the T20 World Cup final.
Baba Siddique
Girls gotta gym
Come rain or shine, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor won’t skip their workout regimen. Sisters Neha and Aisha Sharma have the perfect gym buddy in each other
Just in
Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Harbhajan Singh and Shraddha Kapoor