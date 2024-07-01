Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Pehchan kaun

Pehchan kaun?

Updated on: 01 July,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

We don’t blame you if you can’t recognise Uorfi Javed in the picture with Jibraan Khan. Even we did a double-take on seeing her sans her outlandish outfits

Uorfi Javed with Jibraan Khan

Listen to this article
Telephone dhun, anyone?



Something tells us we aren’t the only ones to have hummed Telephone dhun as soon as we saw this picture. After sharing screen space with Manisha Koirala in the 1996 blockbuster, Kamal Haasan is back with its second instalment. Can we expect a cameo from Koirala? 


Bleed blue

Arhaan Khan and Arbaaz Khan
Arhaan Khan and Arbaaz Khan

It was all happy faces as friends and family gathered at Sohail Khan’s residence to celebrate the Indian cricket team’s win at the T20 World Cup final.

Baba Siddique
Baba Siddique

Girls gotta gym

Come rain or shine, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor won’t skip their workout regimen. Sisters Neha and Aisha Sharma have the perfect gym buddy in each other

Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Harbhajan Singh and Shraddha Kapoor

