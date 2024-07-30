Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba releases on 9th August, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal in significant roles

Kanika Dhillon engaged in an Ask Me Anything session with her fans where she made an interesting revelation

Writer-producer Kanika Dhillon is currently excited for her upcoming pulp fiction Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba that releases on 9th August starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal in significant roles. Recently, Kanika and Taapsee came together and announced that they will be collaborating for more projects which has excited both their fans.

Dhillon lately engaged herself in an Ask Me Anything session with her fans where she made an interesting revelation that has left us wanting for more.

Kanika in a fan session was asked about directing in future to which she replied “Never Say Never, kabhi nahi, kabhi nahi bolna chahiye.” Her answer has made netizens curious if Kanika is soon going to take to the director’s chair.

The ace writer turned producer with Kathha Pictures which is producing the much-awaited Do Patti starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

Kanika Dhillon and her filmography has been quite impressive. The beautiful and resilient portrayal of women in her movies is what makes them unique and audiences are eagerly waiting to see Kanika as a director.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is the sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. In Haseen Dillruba, passion brewed contempt, trust was questioned, and crimes were committed in the name of love. The film focuses on the love triangle between Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan. It is written by Kanika Dhillon.

Earlier, in February, the makers of the upcoming thriller unveiled the film's official teaser. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles.

The makers dropped a very intriguing trailer, which took the internet by storm. The Dinesh Pandit Universe is yet again set to keep us on the edge of our seats and glued to our screens. As the trailer released, writer-producer Kanika Dhillon penned a heartfelt note, and actor Taapsee Pannu dropped a hilarious comment on the same.

Kanika penned, ”Yeh kahani bahut khaas hai- mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai. 2019 mein likhna shuru kiya tha- Rani Rishu - Dinesh pandit- aur ab inke saath ‘gharwali‘ feeling aati hai.. naye kirdar judte gaye karawan banta gaya. Iss baar kuch aur bhi khaas mehmaano ke saath- aapke paas aa rahe hain. Dinesh pandit or meri taraf se pesh karte hain- apke liye - yeh pyaar ki daastaan- Ummeed hai iss baar bhi aap bahut mohabbat se sunenge. Kyunki it’s very very personal!”