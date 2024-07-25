The newly released trailer gives a sneak peek as Rani and Rishu attempt to leave their troubled past behind, only to find themselves ensnared in a web of new challenges

Rani and Rishu are back, and their tumultuous journey continues in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Directed by the visionary Jayprad Desai, and written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film promises to go deeper into the lives of the star-crossed lovers, played by Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. Produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films, this sequel to Netflix’s hit romance pulpy thriller Haseen Dillruba is sure to have the audience on the edge of their seats.

Adding fuel to the fire is Officer Mritunjay or Montu Chacha, played by Jimmy Shergill, a new ace cop with a personal vendetta, dead set on exposing their web of lies. With the police force back on their trail, the couple resorts to their old, twisted ways to be together, questioning whom they can trust in a world where danger lurks at every corner. The mystery continues as the question on everyone’s minds remains: To what extent will one go for love?

Speaking on reprising her role in the film, Taapsee Pannu shares, “Reuniting with Rani feels like coming home, and I'm thrilled to dive back into her world again. The immense love and support I received for this film is overwhelming. Kanika has once again crafted a phenomenal arc for Rani, pushing the character to new depths. This time around, audiences will witness a Rani who is fiercer, more passionate, and even more complex. Director Jayprad Desai has done complete justice in bringing out these complexities on screen. She's a woman who will stop at nothing for love, and I can't wait for everyone to experience her journey.”

Vikrant Massey echoes her sentiments, emphasizing the depth of his character: "Rishu is more than just a character to me; he's a complex individual caught in a whirlwind of emotions. Reprising this role has been a fulfilling journey. If you thought you knew Rishu, prepare to be surprised. The sequel delves deeper into his psyche, exploring his vulnerabilities and strengths in ways we haven't seen. The story takes unexpected turns, and I'm confident audiences will be captivated by the wild ride that awaits them."

Sunny Kaushal, thrilled to join the cast, adds, "Joining the universe of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba has been an incredible opportunity. The first film created a unique world that left audiences wanting more and certainly did leave an indelible mark on them. Being able to add my own color to that canvas is by far one of the most exciting experiences. I have always loved the works of Taapsee, Vikrant, and Jimmy sir and sharing the screen with such talented actors is an absolute privilege. It's a beautifully gripping script. Portraying Abhimanyu has been immensely rewarding and a great learning experience. Can't wait for the audience to meet him too.”

Jimmy Shergill, discussing his role as Officer Mritunjay, remarks, "Playing Officer Mritunjay, a character who tries to piece this mysterious puzzle, is a challenge I’ve relished. Working alongside such a talented cast and crew has been fantastic. The script is a masterclass in pulp and suspense, and I'm confident that the audience will be transported to Rani and Rishu’s world from the very beginning."

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba promises a rollercoaster of emotions, with bridges built, burned, and jumped off in pursuit of love and survival. Join Rishu and Rani on their arduous journey in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, streaming exclusively on Netflix on August 9.