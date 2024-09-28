On Mouni Roy's birthday, Disha Patani shared a post filled with throwback photos, and we couldn’t help but gush over how cute these two BFFs are. Take a look!

Disha Patani & Mouni Roy

Listen to this article PICS: Disha Patani's birthday message for BFF Mouni Roy involves a beachy blast of friendship goals x 00:00

On Mouni Roy's birthday, Disha Patani shared a post filled with throwback photos, and we couldn’t help but notice how effortlessly chic they both looked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disha Patani wishes birthday girl Mouni Roy on Instagram

In the first photo, the two fashionistas prioritized comfort with their contrasting swim outfits. Their beach looks were absolutely stunning. Disha rocked a black and red printed bikini with a matching sarong, while Mouni went for a leopard-print bikini top and sarong to match the beach vibe. Their friendship and style are truly a perfect match.

Disha Patani wrote, “I found you forever. Happiest b'day to my brightest star monzu, thank you for bringing so much happiness to my life. Grateful to have you, my sister from another mister. Love you.”

Disha Patani's birthday message for Mouni Roy, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD co-starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan among others. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Actor Disha Patani penned a heartfelt message for the team of 'Kalki 2898 AD'.Disha posted the picture of Nag Ashwin and Prabhas on her Instagram Story and wrote a long note. The note read, "Thank you @nag ashwin for creating this crazy sci-fi world in the most beautiful way, integrating Indian history and science, you're truly a creative genius sharing conversations with you about anime was my highlight on being on your set."She added, "Thank you bhairava @actorprabhas for being the sweetest co-star ever and taking care of everyone Shout out to the women in charge."

The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Before the release of the film on June 27, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai. During the event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept.

He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing."

"No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.