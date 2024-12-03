Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas completed six years of marriage on December 1, Monday. The actress shared pictures from the day. Their daughter Malti got a special treat

Priyanka Chopra with kids

Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor Nick Jonas celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Monday, December 1. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of how they celebrated their anniversary. On the occasion, their daughter Malti Marie got a “special treat”.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared that they watched their daughter Malti' 'favourite' Moana 2 in New York. The actress also shared some pictures that captured the day. The photograph had Priyanka posing in a bathroom and clicking a selfie. The next was a table laden with chocolates next to a paper bag and a poster of Moana.

Another image showed a stack of pizzas kept on the table. Without showing her daughter’s face, Priyanka shared a photo, which she clicked from the back from the movie screening. (Check out Mid-day's review for Moana 2 here)

For the caption, she wrote, “What a special treat on our anniversary. Maltis favorite Moana with our friends and family. Moana 2 is so much fun!! Thank you @disney @disneyanimation for the amazing screening. all the kids had the best time. In theaters now @nickjonas.”

About Priyanka and Nick

It was in December 2018, when Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had dated for a couple of years before they decided to marry each other. The couple in 2022 announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka often shares pictures with her husband and daughter on Instagram. The pictures and videos capture their joyous moments. Recently, on Thanksgiving, Chopra gave a peek into their celebration and expressed gratitude for the life she has. "So grateful for the life we’re building together. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I’d like to thank everyone that has been in my corner all these years. It’s so important for a person to have champions and I’m very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating (sic)," she wrote.

Priyanka's work front

In terms of work, the 42-year-old actress was last seen in the romantic drama 'Love Again' alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen 'Citadel 2' and is currently busy shooting for the same in London. In the forthcoming show, she will reprise her role as Nadia. Co-star Richard Madden will also return, though details about the season's plot remain under wraps. In addition, Priyanka has “Heads Of State” with Idris Elba and John Cena, and 'The Bluff' co-starring Karl Urban, in her upcoming lineup.