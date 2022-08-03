Breaking News
Pics: Vikrant Massey cheers for team India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

Updated on: 03 August,2022 08:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vikrant Massey is currently in Birmingham cheering for India and has been sharing pictures on social media

Vikrant Massey/ Instagram


As Vikrant Massey had been appointed as an official friend for the Swiss watch brand Longines, in India, the actor was recently, seen cheering Team India at The Commonwealth Games’22 in Birmingham. 

Vikrant has been showing his delight in his association with the brand while the actor was recently seen celebrating India’s Gold Medal Victory in Table Tennis at CWG 2022. The actor was seen holding the Indian Flag and the joy and prestige were clearly visible on his face.


 
 
 
 
 
Recently, Vikrant along with ace swimmer Sajan Prakash celebrated the launch of the Longines HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games Watch in India in Delhi.

On the film front, the highly talented and skilled star is all set to be seen in 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan’s 'Sector 36'.

