‘Plan to start casting office in north-east’

Casting director Chhabra, who roped in Andrea for Anek, on measures to find more opportunities for north-eastern actors

A still from the film

Anek is a strong reminder of how far Hindi movies have come. Only eight years ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was cast to play Manipur-born boxer Mary Kom in the eponymous movie. Cut to 2022: director Anubhav Sinha took a much-needed step when he roped in north-eastern actors — including Nagaland-born Andrea Kevichüsa — for prominent roles in the drama that focuses on the strife in the north-east. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has made a strong case for representation with the Ayushmann Khurrana-led film. “Anubhav sir saw Andrea’s pictures, and asked me to find her. It took us a while to find and audition her,” says the casting director. After Kevichüsa, Loitongbam Dorendra and others were finalised, Chhabra and his team did several workshops with them as part of prep.

Mukesh Chhabra

The casting director understands that one film is not enough to turn the tide. Keen to find more opportunities for the talent in the region, he shares, “I’m planning to start an office in the north-east. [It will provide opportunities] not only in Hindi films, but also in [film industries] in other parts of the country. I believe if an actor performs convincingly, then a filmmaker must consider him/her.”

Show full article