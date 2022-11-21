×
Plea against release of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Thank God' withdrawn from SC

Updated on: 21 November,2022 12:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The plea was filed by Shri Chitragupta Welfare Trust and sought stay release of the movie over alleged derogatory references to Lord Chitragupta.

Plea against release of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Thank God' withdrawn from SC

A still from the movie, 'Thank God' (Pic courtesy: Twitter)


A plea seeking a stay on the release of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Thank God' was withdrawn from the Supreme Court on Monday.


A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was informed by a counsel appearing for the petitioner that the plea had become infructuous.



The movie was released on October 25.


"This petition has become infructuous. Dismissed as withdrawn," the bench stated in its order.

The plea was filed by Shri Chitragupta Welfare Trust and sought stay release of the movie over alleged derogatory references to Lord Chitragupta.

In October, the apex court had posted the case for hearing on November 1, but it was taken up today.

The plea also sought a direction that the trailers and posters of the movie should be removed from YouTube and other electronic platforms. The plea further sought a direction to stop the release of the said movie in theatres or on OTT platforms.

The petition stated that the movie allegedly "contained derogatory expressions, acts, statements, dialogues and insulting images, videos in and around the character of God Chitragupta." 

