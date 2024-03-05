Breaking News
PM Modi meets veteran actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai after she was conferred with Padma Vibhushan see pics
PM Modi meets veteran actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai after she was conferred with Padma Vibhushan - see pics

Updated on: 05 March,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Veteran actress Vyjayanthimala was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian award on the eve of Republic Day.

PM Narendra Modi and Vyjayanthimala Pic/X

PM Modi meets veteran actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai after she was conferred with Padma Vibhushan - see pics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met veteran actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai on Monday. On the eve of Republic Day, Padma Awards 2024 were announced, and the icon was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian award. Sharing pictures from his meeting, PM Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema.” 


Check out the post below. 



While PM Modi was seen with folded hands greeting the actress as he wore a white shawl with a red and green border, Vyjayanthimala looked ethereal in a white and golden printed saree. 

Before this, she was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India, the fourth-highest civilian honor, in 1968. She also garnered headlines for performing a classical Indian dance for Pope Pius XII when she was just 7 years old. 

Recently, veteran actress Hema Malini also met Vyjayanthimala at her residence. Taking to Instagram, Hema Malini shared a series of pictures of herself with the 'Jewel Thief' star. Vyjayanthimala looked as evergreen as ever in a yellow saree. On the other hand, Hema Malini was dressed in a green suit.

 
 
 
 
 
"Most memorable day of my life - meeting my role model, the icon Vyjayanthimala along with her lovely family at her Chennai residence yesterday. She is so full of life, still so full of dance in her. She talks dance, lives dance and has a glow and aura around her. I was in as much awe as I was many years ago! Had a nostalgic discussion about her stint in films and her experiences in the industry. One has to learn a lot from her. It was a great moment for me to have been given so much love by this lovely lady - beautiful inside and out," Hema Malini captioned the post.

Vyjayanthimala made her screen debut at the age of 16 with the Tamil film ‘Vaazhkai’ (1949). 'Devdas', 'Sangam', 'Madhumanti', and 'Naya Daur' are some of her iconic films.

(With inputs from ANI)

narendra modi hema malini padma vibhushan Entertainment News bollywood news
