Poacher producer Alia Bhatt faces backlash for promoting calf leather bag at Gucci event, netizens call out her 'hypocrisy'

Alia Bhatt faces backlash (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Alia Bhatt rocked a bossy look at a Gucci event in Mumbai on Tuesday night. As Gucci's global brand ambassador, she sported an elegant all-black pantsuit paired with a striking statement necklace. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star became the inaugural Indian ambassador for the renowned fashion house in 2023. Since then, she's been seen at Gucci events both in India and abroad.

At the event last night, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a blue-black pantsuit with a deep neckline, perfectly balancing sophistication with a touch of boldness. The well-fitted design highlighted her figure, and the plunging neckline brought in an element of sensuality.

Alia Bhatt's choice of bag stirred controversy online. The actress, recognized for her environmental advocacy and the recent global release of 'Poacher' (a series shedding light on the harmful impacts of illegal poaching) sparked attention as she appeared at the Gucci event with a bag made of 'calfskin.'

Can this be chalked up to a simple "mistake"? Until the actress gives a statement, we'll never know. However, a Reddit user delved into the details of the outfit, discovering that the bag carried by Alia Bhatt comes with a hefty price tag of $2800 and is supposedly made of 'calfskin.' The user further shared search results on 'Calf Skin,' pointing out that the skin is sourced from cows as young as three years old. The post was titled 'Poacher producer Alia Bhatt promoting Calf Leather Bag.' However, it's worth noting that the original listing on Gucci also mentions 'black leather (calf).'

Redditors were quick to chime in with their opinion. One noted, "This needs to be amplified louder. I am sick of celebrities and their hypocrisy. On one hand she runs co-exist and produces Poacher. And will proudly flaunt these as clout to get awards. On the other hand, she is using calf leather. Not using but PROMOTING! I am done with these celebs and their “activism” (sic.)"

Another user said, "Also like… if she had chosen/asked for a non leather bag she could’ve positioned herself as Gucci’s animal rights ambassador or something like that and capitalized on the positive press that she received because of Poacher. Instead she has now positioned herself as a hypocrite 🤦‍♀️ She and her team really fumbled the ball (sic.)"

About Poacher

Poacher delves into the harrowing world of illegal ivory poaching in India, presenting a fictionalized account based on real events and testimonies. The narrative unfolds across Kerala’s dense forests and Delhi as a team comprising Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police personnel, and good Samaritans unite in this gruelling investigation to bring the poachers to justice.