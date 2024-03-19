Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered
Mumbai: ‘Low Gokhale bridge wall is a danger to all’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 4,632 registered voters are over 100 years old in Mumbai suburbs, says Collector
Thane Crime Branch busts major drug factory in Varanasi
Mumbai: Four contract killers arrested from Gorai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Pooja Bhatt Give the girls their due or keep talking nepotism
<< Back to Elections 2024

Pooja Bhatt: Give the girls their due, or keep talking nepotism

Updated on: 20 March,2024 05:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

As Big Girls Don’t Cry launches seven fresh faces, Pooja eager to see whether audiences put their opinions into action and back new talent

Pooja Bhatt: Give the girls their due, or keep talking nepotism

Pooja Bhatt

Listen to this article
Pooja Bhatt: Give the girls their due, or keep talking nepotism
x
00:00

It’s joyful to play a principal who encourages her students’ individuality. The feeling is further heightened when you’ve been a rebellious youngster in your growing-up years. Which is why Big Girls Don’t Cry, set in an all-girls’ boarding school, was an easy yes for Pooja Bhatt. “I went to a wonderful school in Mumbai that focused on character [building]. But I was also the kid who’d bid goodbye to her cousins going to boarding school. So, I felt deprived of that experience. When Sudhanshu Saria [co-director], with whom I’ve done Sanaa, called me for Big Girls Don’t Cry, it was a tick for me. The big tick was my role. I have been thrown off sometimes for speaking my mind and being a rebellious young star in Bollywood. [In my early years in the industry], we were told that if we wanted to make it big, we needed to keep our opinions to ourselves. So, I thought, ‘Wow! I get to be a principal [who can teach the girls otherwise],’” she begins.


To share screen space with seven newcomers—Avantika Vandanapu, Dalai, Akshita Sood, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, Aneet Padda and Vidushi—filled Bhatt with several emotions. The actor felt protective of them, and in awe of their unaffected nature. She says, “I had a responsibility to make them feel secure because when I did my first film at 17, the senior actors would stay back to give me cues. These are things we carry forward. These girls aren’t tarnished by the baggage and bullshit of Bollywood, which will tell them, ‘Now, we can [groom you] to get you [more films].’ I hope they have the capacity to turn around and kick them hard where it hurts.” 


Through the Prime Video series, creator Nitya Mehra has given showbiz new actors filled with potential. Bhatt highlights that for all the debate on nepotism, this is a chance for people to put their opinions to action. “I am sick and tired of this ridiculous conversation about people not getting their due in the entertainment business. We’ve launched many new girls, they represent the future. Now, the world can decide whether they want to put their money where their mouth is and give these girls their rightful due, or they want to sit behind their computer screens and keep talking about nepotism. [Some of those crying foul] don’t have the capacity to admit that maybe they didn’t have it, that’s why they didn’t make it [in films].”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pooja bhatt bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK