Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, urges people to wear masks

Taking to Twitter, Pooja shared the news and wrote, "And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon."

(Pic courtesy: Pooja Bhatt/ Instagram)

Actor Pooja Bhatt on Friday tested positive for Covid-19.

And exactly 3 yrs later,I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon 🙏 https://t.co/WmNV6dH97n — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) March 24, 2023

She revealed this after reacting to a video of youngsters banging utensils during the first covid wave.

Soon after she shared the news, her fans and well-wishers sent wished her a speedy recovery.

"Prayers for your swift recovery," a user wrote.

A fan commented, "Get well soon Pooja. sending you love and good energy."

"Wishing you a speedy recovery," a user commented.

Recently actor and politician Kirron Kher also tested positive for Covid-19.

Kirron tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested."

India recorded 1590 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Saturday morning.

According to the Health Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 8,601.

The total number of recoveries from the infection has increased to 4,41,62,832 with 910 in the last 24 hours.

India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja was last seen in 'Chup', directed by R Balki and stars Dulquer Salmaan.

The film is a romantic psychopath thriller and homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also a part of the film.

