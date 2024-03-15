Breaking News
Pooja Hegde back on 'Deva' sets for next shoot schedule
Pooja Hegde back on ‘Deva’ sets for next shoot schedule

Updated on: 15 March,2024 06:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The actress stars opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film, and the shooting is currently taking place in Mumbai. The film also has Pavail Gulati in a crucial role

Pooja Hegde. Pic/Yogen Shah

After serving as one of the judges at the Miss World grand finale in Mumbai last week, actor Pooja Hegde is back on the sets of her upcoming film ‘Deva.’


Pooja took to her official Instagram account to share a sneak peek from the ‘Deva’ sets, with a caption that read, “Back to shoot #DEVA.” The actress stars opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film, and the shooting is currently taking place in Mumbai. The film also has Pavail Gulati in a crucial role.


‘Deva’ is an action-packed thriller directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.


Earlier, Pooja, who was last seen in the Salman Khan movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, took a trip to Goa. With a following of 26.6 million on Instagram, she shared several photos of herself enjoying the Goan sunshine without makeup.

The actress also shared glimpses of the delicious food from Goa and a photo of herself relaxing by the poolside. 

