Breaking News
Bohras: No change at the top
Wadala negligence deaths: BMC admits culpability
Salman Khan firing case: Why Bhuj is a gangster haven
Maharashtra: Vasai leopard finally trapped
Mumbai: Minor succumbs to injuries from collapse of balcony
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Pooja Hegde becomes Jawan director Atlees neighbour in as she moves into new home
<< Back to Elections 2024

Pooja Hegde becomes 'Jawan' director Atlee's neighbour in as she moves into new home

Updated on: 24 April,2024 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The pan-India actress recently moved into a swanky sea-facing abode spanning 4,000 square feet, worth Rs 45 crore, a few days ago. Situated in the prime location of Bandra, Mumbai, the property offers panoramic sea views

Pooja Hegde becomes 'Jawan' director Atlee's neighbour in as she moves into new home

Pooja Hedge. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Pooja Hegde becomes 'Jawan' director Atlee's neighbour in as she moves into new home
x
00:00

Actress Pooja Hegde, who will soon be seen in the upcoming movie 'Deva' alongside Shahid Kapoor, has become the new neighbour to blockbuster director Atlee, known for directing the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer 'Jawan' last year.


The pan-India actress recently moved into a swanky sea-facing abode spanning 4,000 square feet, worth Rs 45 crore, a few days ago. Situated in the prime location of Bandra, Mumbai, the property offers panoramic sea views.


A source revealed, "Pooja Hegde has moved to her new abode, which is in the same building as director Atlee's residence, where he resides with his family. The actor's house has been done up in a luxurious way."


Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a slew of highly anticipated films in the pipeline. Apart from ‘Deva’, she is set to appear in ‘Sanki’ and has three major South Indian projects on her plate.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pooja hegde Atlee Shah Rukh Khan nayanthara Jawan bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK