Pooja Hegde may have been tight-lipped about being a part of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, but mid-day has learnt that she recently wrapped up her first schedule of the film, which marks her maiden collaboration with Varun Dhawan. It has been a hectic few weeks for Hegde, who was juggling director David Dhawan’s comedy and her Tamil offering with superstar Vijay, the working title of which is Thalapathy 69.

A source reveals, “Pooja was dividing her time between Mumbai and Chennai. This week, she wrapped up the Mumbai leg of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. For the next few weeks, she will focus on her Tamil project. The next schedule of the Varun-starrer kicks off in an international location in January 2025.”

Earlier, rumours suggested that Sreeleela would make her Hindi film debut with the comedy. However, Hegde was roped in alongside Varun and Mrunal Thakur. Another insider tells us, “Pooja will be seen in a glamorous avatar in the film. It’s shaping up to be a classic David Dhawan entertainer.”