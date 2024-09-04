Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Pooja Hegde receives a sweet thank you note as she wraps up the shoot of Deva

Pooja Hegde receives a sweet 'thank you note' as she wraps up the shoot of 'Deva'

Updated on: 04 September,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Actor Pooja Hegde has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film 'Deva'. Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Deva' will release in theatres on February 14, 2025!

Pooja Hegde receives a sweet 'thank you note' as she wraps up the shoot of 'Deva'

Pooja Hegde

Listen to this article
Pooja Hegde receives a sweet 'thank you note' as she wraps up the shoot of 'Deva'
x
00:00

Actor Pooja Hegde has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film 'Deva'.


Pooja took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a picture of 'Thank you note' which read, "Hi Pooja, A heartfelt thank you for your incredible work and presence on our film! Your talent and dedication brought so much life to the set and it truly shows in the film!" Shine on, Lots of love, Malvika."She captioned the picture and wrote, "The Sweetest. Thank you @roykapurfilms #DEVA #itsawrap"




Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Deva' will release in theatres on February 14, 2025!

In the movie, Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur 'Deva' promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

Initially, it was also announced that the film would be released on October 11, 2024. Now the action thriller will be released on February 14, 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pooja hegde shahid kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK