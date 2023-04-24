Pop band Sanam discuss moving on to a new genre of music

Pop band discusses straying from their ‘lover boys image’ and foraying into new territory

Sanam

In stark contrast with the romantic ballad-like music that they’ve been known for, pop band Sanam’s recent offerings see them tackle betrayal. Following their last song, Aur is dil mein, with Kya hua tera wada, the quartet — comprising Sanam Puri (lead vocalist), Keshav Dhanraj (drummer), Venky S (bass guitarist) and Samar Puri (lead guitarist) — talk about their new-found love for the genre, and surviving, as a band.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

What led to the decision to present yourselves in a different light with your recent work?

Sanam: This was a challenging but rewarding experience. As much as we enjoyed being in our comfort zone, we had foreseen this theme long ago, and it took us a while to execute it. This is a dramatic change, we agree, but, as a band, we enjoy consuming this genre and hence, finally gave it a go. Our [fans] have known us for our romantic songs, and have perceived us as romantic young boys, but this will bring a brand new dimension to our work, and how we are [looked at].

Can you speak about the song selection process when you decide to take on a new project, and what went behind the decision to work on Kya hua tera wada?

Venky: Kya hua tera wada is immensely popular, and loved. It is close to the hearts of a lot of people, and takes them back [to special moments of their lives]. Sanam worked on a guitar riff a few years ago. The song takes inspiration from alternative rock, and Swedish pop from the ’70s.

In the past four years, a discussion on rehashing old songs has come to the fore. As a band that has successfully presented old numbers for the new generation, what are the principles you adhere to, to do justice to the original?

Keshav: We ensure that the melody and the lyrics of old songs are not played around with too much. Both of these are the crux of any track, and are especially crucial when we talk of old songs, which are so well-written. We don’t stray too much, and also come up with different renditions of a song before we zero in on one. Because we all have different music styles, we are at an advantage. If we feel one version isn’t doing justice to the song, we scrap it. Also, as an independent band, we are not bound by time. So, unlike others, we don’t have to go with a version we’re not happy with due to deadlines. We take our time to be assured of our version and only then do we release it.

What does it take to really work collaboratively towards your music over the years as a band, despite the creative differences that are bound to exist?

Sanam: We don’t work together just for music; we’re in it as a family. That’s something we always wish to protect. It’s easy to leave it all and do things on your own, as individuals. But, the fact that we’ve decided to stick together, no matter what comes our way, is what keeps us strong. Understanding that creative differences are inherent to every profession is important. There won’t be discussions, or progress, if there aren’t disagreements. However, when you learn to embrace this contrast constructively, creativity coexists with opportunity and growth. As a band, we have learned to approach this professionally, but also while thinking of one another as family rather than as colleagues. We have succeeded as a band because our love and respect for one another transcends all artistic differences.

Can you take us through how the song-making process usually happens with your band? Who is the one who usually presents the idea, and how do things subsequently proceed from there?

Keshav: The four of us play multiple instruments, and we are all programmers. Different people take charge of different songs. If a song is one person’s idea, we give him the space to discuss it, and then, we come together to [listen to it]. We think of other versions that may sound better, and go with what we all decide. Also, all of us have our own strengths. Venky is experienced with arrangements. Sanam has a good ear for melody and composition. I do the programming work, which is of my interest.

What is in store for your fans?

Samar: It’s time for us to experiment a bit — try different genres and do something new with the [visuals]. Obviously, we won’t stop doing renditions, but our main focus is working on originals now! There are songs lined up for release already.