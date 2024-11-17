Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Prakash Jha on acting in Amar Aaj Marega I love encouraging debutant directors

Prakash Jha on acting in 'Amar Aaj Marega': I love encouraging debutant directors

Updated on: 18 November,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Ahead of Amar Aaj Marega’s première at International Film Festival of India, Prakash Jha says debutant director Rajat K’s quirky story prompted him to front the short film

Prakash Jha on acting in 'Amar Aaj Marega': I love encouraging debutant directors

Prakash Jha (front) and Saurabh Sachdeva in the film

Listen to this article
Prakash Jha on acting in 'Amar Aaj Marega': I love encouraging debutant directors
x
00:00

Give him a fascinating role, and director Prakash Jha will happily leave his place behind the camera and face it instead. An example is his latest short film, Amar Aaj Marega, which has been selected for the Indian Panorama section at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The Rajat K-directed venture will première at the festival in Goa on November 24. 


What prompted Jha to front the project? He points to the quirky story that revolves around a 62-year-old widower, who is convinced that he has lived his life to the fullest and plans to end it. “It’s a quirky movie. Amar has decided to end his life after a small celebration with a close friend [Saurabh Sachdeva]. When the friend learns of his plan, he gets scared and starts calling people home. Then they all sit and decide whether Amar should die or not, even discussing the method of his death,” says Jha.


Acting is not new to the National Award-winning director, who featured in Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Matto Ki Saikil (2022). To him, it’s a joy to bring another director’s vision to life. “When Rajat approached me, I thought it was a good concept. The film being screened at IFFI is good for him as he is a first-time filmmaker. I love encouraging debutant directors. First-time filmmakers are the best. Even in Matto Ki Saikil, debutant Mohammed Gani made a beautiful film.”


Though busy with Aashram’s fourth season, Jha says he will always make time for acting. It comes with a simple condition—the role should enhance the story. “If I say yes to a role, it should be pivotal. Otherwise, I get approached for many parts, including cop roles. But I don’t need acting as a profession; I do it purely out of love. Directing and writing will go on,” he states.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

prakash jha Saand Ki Aankh bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK