Give him a fascinating role, and director Prakash Jha will happily leave his place behind the camera and face it instead. An example is his latest short film, Amar Aaj Marega, which has been selected for the Indian Panorama section at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The Rajat K-directed venture will première at the festival in Goa on November 24.

What prompted Jha to front the project? He points to the quirky story that revolves around a 62-year-old widower, who is convinced that he has lived his life to the fullest and plans to end it. “It’s a quirky movie. Amar has decided to end his life after a small celebration with a close friend [Saurabh Sachdeva]. When the friend learns of his plan, he gets scared and starts calling people home. Then they all sit and decide whether Amar should die or not, even discussing the method of his death,” says Jha.

Acting is not new to the National Award-winning director, who featured in Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Matto Ki Saikil (2022). To him, it’s a joy to bring another director’s vision to life. “When Rajat approached me, I thought it was a good concept. The film being screened at IFFI is good for him as he is a first-time filmmaker. I love encouraging debutant directors. First-time filmmakers are the best. Even in Matto Ki Saikil, debutant Mohammed Gani made a beautiful film.”

Though busy with Aashram’s fourth season, Jha says he will always make time for acting. It comes with a simple condition—the role should enhance the story. “If I say yes to a role, it should be pivotal. Otherwise, I get approached for many parts, including cop roles. But I don’t need acting as a profession; I do it purely out of love. Directing and writing will go on,” he states.