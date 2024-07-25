Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Pranitha Subhash gears up to welcome baby no 2

Pranitha Subhash gears up to welcome baby no. 2

Updated on: 25 July,2024 06:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who has worked across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam cinema, is set to welcome her second child

Pranitha Subhash gears up to welcome baby no. 2

IANS

Listen to this article
Pranitha Subhash gears up to welcome baby no. 2
x
00:00

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who has worked across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam cinema, is set to welcome her second child.


On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram and announced her pregnancy with several pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump. She can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt which she paired with denim pants.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)


She wrote in the caption: “Round 2… The pants don’t fit anymore.”

The actress and businessman Nitin Raju exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony on May 30, 2021. In June 2022, she gave birth to a daughter.

The actress was recently seen in the Kannada film ‘Ramana Avatara’. The romantic comedy-drama film was directed by Vikas and Vinay Pampathi, and also starred Rishi, Shubra Aiyappa, Arun Sagar and Anirudh Acharya in the lead roles.

The actress made her debut with the 2010 Kannada film ‘Porki’. In 2012, she starred in the critically acclaimed film ‘Bheema Theeradalli’.

She has worked with actors like Siddharth and Mahesh Babu. She was also seen with Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the song ‘Chan Kitthan’.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK