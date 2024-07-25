Actress Pranitha Subhash, who has worked across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam cinema, is set to welcome her second child

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who has worked across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam cinema, is set to welcome her second child.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram and announced her pregnancy with several pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump. She can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt which she paired with denim pants.

She wrote in the caption: “Round 2… The pants don’t fit anymore.”

The actress and businessman Nitin Raju exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony on May 30, 2021. In June 2022, she gave birth to a daughter.

The actress was recently seen in the Kannada film ‘Ramana Avatara’. The romantic comedy-drama film was directed by Vikas and Vinay Pampathi, and also starred Rishi, Shubra Aiyappa, Arun Sagar and Anirudh Acharya in the lead roles.

The actress made her debut with the 2010 Kannada film ‘Porki’. In 2012, she starred in the critically acclaimed film ‘Bheema Theeradalli’.

She has worked with actors like Siddharth and Mahesh Babu. She was also seen with Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the song ‘Chan Kitthan’.

