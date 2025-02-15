Prateik Babbar's half sister Juhi Babbar reacted to the family not being invited to his wedding with Priya Banerjee. She revealed the reason behind Prateik not calling them

Juhi Babbar

Listen to this article Juhi Babbar reacts to family not being invited to Prateik Babbar's wedding with Priya Banerjee: Few people influenced him x 00:00

Actor Prateik Babbar got married to his girlfriend actress Priya Banerjee on February 14, 2025. The couple had a lovely ceremony in the city in the presence of close friends. However, Prateik's family including his father was missing from the celebrations. His half-brother actor Aarya Babbar had earlier revealed that the family was not invited to the wedding. Now, Prateik's half-sister Juhi has reacted to Aarya's statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juhi Babbar on family not being invited to Prateik and Priya's wedding

Talking to Times of India, Juhi said that Aarya was 'hurt' like everyone else upon being excluded from the wedding. Juhi mentioned, “Right now, he is surrounded by a few people—whom we don't wish to name—who have influenced him. But we don't want to sandwich him in the middle because that won't help anyone.” She said that Prateik did not have to choose between his family and bride and went on to call Priya 'wonderful'.

Juhi continued, “The real sandwiching is happening because of someone else—someone desperate for publicity and importance.”

Juhi further said that there is no animosity in the family and they all wish the best for Prateik. She said that no matter what Prateik will always be dear to her and the family, stating that "hum ek hi baap ki aulaad hain."

Juhi also recalled dancing at Prateik's first wedding and their father Raj Babbar being there for him when it ended. "Shaadi-byah mein har parivaar mein baatein hoti hain. His first wedding was a grand affair for us, hum khoob naache thay, and when his marriage ended, hamare papa uske saath khade thay and helped him through it. There is no issue from our side," she added.

What Aarya Babbar said

Prateik’s brother Aarya shared that he doesn’t know the reason behind the actor distancing himself from the family on the occasion. He said, “Prateik, my little brother, is getting married, and yet, as a family, we, the Babbars, haven’t been invited. It’s heartbreaking and deeply painful for all of us. I don’t understand why he has chosen to distance himself from our side of the family, especially when we believed we had worked so hard to mend and strengthen our bond. Perhaps we didn’t do enough”.

He further mentioned, “In a time when everything is virtual, I have decided to take a virtual route to express our love and best wishes. On behalf of our entire family, mom, dad, and Huhi, have made a special stand-up video on my YouTube channel, ‘BabbarSaab’, titled ‘Babbar toh Shaadi Karte Rehte Hai?’ This is my lighter way of reaching out, hoping to bring a smile to his face and maybe even a little warmth to his heart. No matter what, we will always be family”.