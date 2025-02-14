Prateik Babbar has not been on good terms with his family for the last six months. Prateik’s brother Aarya shared that he doesn’t know the reason behind the actor distancing himself from the family on the occasion

Actor Prateik Babbar, who is set to tie the knot with Priya Banerjee, has not invited his family members for the wedding ceremony. He has not invited his father, Raj Babbar, brother Aarya Babbar and rest of the family members.



The actor has not been on good terms with his family for the last six months. Prateik’s brother Aarya shared that he doesn’t know the reason behind the actor distancing himself from the family on the occasion.

He said, “Prateik, my little brother, is getting married, and yet, as a family, we, the Babbars, haven’t been invited. It’s heartbreaking and deeply painful for all of us. I don’t understand why he has chosen to distance himself from our side of the family, especially when we believed we had worked so hard to mend and strengthen our bond. Perhaps we didn’t do enough”.

He further mentioned, “In a time when everything is virtual, I have decided to take a virtual route to express our love and best wishes. On behalf of our entire family, mom, dad, and Huhi, have made a special stand-up video on my YouTube channel, ‘BabbarSaab’, titled ‘Babbar toh Shaadi Karte Rehte Hai?’ This is my lighter way of reaching out, hoping to bring a smile to his face and maybe even a little warmth to his heart. No matter what, we will always be family”.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee will have a traditional wedding. This is the actor’s second wedding, he was earlier married to Sanya Sagar. The two tied the knot in 2019. However, their marriage didn’t last for a long time as they announced divorce in 2023.

Prateik and Priya’s wedding is likely to be an intimate ceremony in presence of only close friends. The couple reportedly started dating in 2020. On August 28, 2024, they celebrated their fourth anniversary by sharing a photo with a heartfelt message.

