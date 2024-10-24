Break Ke Baad director Danish Aslam's next titled Khwaabon Ka Jhamela stars Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, and Kubbra Sait. Produced by Harman Baweja, the film will be released on JioCinema

Khwaabon Ka Jhamela

Jio Studios and Baweja Studios are teaming up once again for Khwaabon Ka Jhamela, a quirky romantic comedy directed by Danish Aslam. This film, featuring Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, and Kubbra Sait, will premiere on JioCinema Premium on 8th November. This rom-com marks the second collaboration between the two studios, following the acclaimed Mrs., which starred Sanya Malhotra in the lead and has earned accolades at international film festivals.

Shot in India & the UK, Khwaabon Ka Jhamela revolves around Zubin, a guy with a knack for numbers but not romance, who faces rejection when his fiancée, Shehnaz, turns down his proposal due to his bedroom blunders. Seeking solace, he meets Ruby, a spirited intimacy coordinator & they strike a quirky deal, leading to a hilarious journey of self-improvement & the possibility of love.

What the team of Khwaabon Ka Jhamela has to say about the film

Producer Harman Baweja, said, "Khwaabon Ka Jhamela brings together an incredibly talented team and a truly unique story. It’s a rom-com that’s not just about finding the one, but it also takes two seemingly unrelated topics—personal finances and intimacy—and weaves them into a narrative that’s entertaining and meaningful. Collaborating with such an exceptional team has been super rewarding, and we’re looking forward to presenting this fresh take on love and life.”

Director Danish Aslam who is known for his directorial ventures like Its Not That Simple, Flesh and Break Ke Baad, while expressing his vision for the film, said, “Rom-coms are back, and they’re messier than ever! I've always been attracted towards dysfunctional & unconventional relationships - which is pretty much 90% of love today. But I think there's a lack of Indian movies telling those stories, where love is just a swipe away. 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ dives headfirst into the hilarious and often awkward realities of modern relationships. It's a love letter to the young and restless, a generation navigating the beautiful mess that is romance in a world where the rules have changed. I'm a firm believer in the energy on set translating onto screen and this cast is as mad as they are talented. Working with Prateik, Sayani, and Kubbra was an absolute riot - even ChatGPT couldn't come up with an appropriate enough metaphor!”

Sayani Gupta commented on her role, “Khwaboon Ka Jhamela has such a brilliant script—funny, sad, and really cool. Collaborating with Danish, Arpita, and Prateik again was fabulous, and playing an intimacy coach was something entirely new for me. It’s a subject that hasn’t really been explored in Indian cinema. Danish made the story relatable for all of us. Shooting in the freezing cold left us in a brain fog, but it was an experience I’ll never forget!”

Prateik Babbar said, “There’s nothing tougher than making an audience laugh. It was fun to be down for that challenge with Khwaabon Ka Jhamela. I’ll be seen playing the role of a guy who’s great with numbers but terrible with intimacy. This film is a hilarious and heartfelt journey of self-discovery, that talks about the stuff most Indians prefer to be silent about—finance and intimacy.”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Vicky Bahri, and directed by Danish Aslam, Khwaabon Ka Jhamela promises to offer a fresh take on love, intimacy, and self-discovery. Starring Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, and Kubbra Sait, the film promises to be a hilarious rollercoaster ride.