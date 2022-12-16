Breaking News
Prateik Babbar's role in India Lockdown a homage to Smita Patil

Updated on: 16 December,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Prateik says he gave his nod to India Lockdown after the director noted that part was similar to mother Smita Patil’s roles

Prateik Babbar and Smita Patil


Working with Madhur Bhandarkar was always on Prateik Babbar’s wish-list. There was, however, a bigger incentive to be a part of India Lockdown, helmed by Bhandarkar. “When Madhur sir approached me, he told me that my mother [Smita Patil] would play such characters. He said, ‘If you do this, you can pay homage to Smita Patil.’ I was instantly sold. Also, I like to present diverse characters to the audience. Playing a migrant worker attracted me,” says Babbar.


In the ZEE5 film, the director studies the pandemic-induced lockdown through the lens of marginalised sections of society. Babbar plays a migrant worker who, with his family, tries to make his way back to his hometown. The actor says, “This film is an emotion that we have all shared globally. [Through Madhav], I had the opportunity to relive the hardships the community faced during the lockdown. Even otherwise, on an everyday basis, they struggle to make ends meet. Portraying their heart-wrenching journey was a huge responsibility. It had to be done with utmost sincerity.” The movie also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra and Sai Tamhankar.



