Prateik Babbar's role in India Lockdown a homage to Smita Patil

Working with Madhur Bhandarkar was always on Prateik Babbar’s wish-list. There was, however, a bigger incentive to be a part of India Lockdown, helmed by Bhandarkar. “When Madhur sir approached me, he told me that my mother [Smita Patil] would play such characters. He said, ‘If you do this, you can pay homage to Smita Patil.’ I was instantly sold. Also, I like to present diverse characters to the audience. Playing a migrant worker attracted me,” says Babbar.

In the ZEE5 film, the director studies the pandemic-induced lockdown through the lens of marginalised sections of society. Babbar plays a migrant worker who, with his family, tries to make his way back to his hometown. The actor says, “This film is an emotion that we have all shared globally. [Through Madhav], I had the opportunity to relive the hardships the community faced during the lockdown. Even otherwise, on an everyday basis, they struggle to make ends meet. Portraying their heart-wrenching journey was a huge responsibility. It had to be done with utmost sincerity.” The movie also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra and Sai Tamhankar.

