DeepVeer in London (Pic/Deepika Padukone Fanpage on 'X')

Expecting parents, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, were recently spotted in London. A video of the couple leaving a cafe in London has surfaced online, and fans are loving their sweet public display of affection.

Pregnant Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enjoy romantic babymoon

The video shows Deepika and Ranveer walking hand in hand out of a cafe, circulating on X (formerly Twitter). Deepika looks elegant in a black cardigan, blue jeans, black boots, sunglasses, and carrying a backpack. Ranveer chose a floral shirt paired with pinstripe pants.

In the video, the couple is seen leaving the cafe with their bodyguards, one of whom is carrying Deepika's shopping bags. Ranveer and Deepika were photographed in Mumbai on June 20 before they departed for their trip.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted in London yesterday

On the work front:

The stars of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ assembled for a special insight into the dystopian world of the upcoming Nag Ashwin directorial. Present for the same were Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The event was moderated by Rana Daggubati. The event commenced with each actor taking to the stage to share their thoughts about the sci-fi magnum opus.

As a heavily pregnant Deepika Padukone concluded with her bit, all of her co-stars stood up to help her down the stage. One can notice the hilarious banter with Prabhas holding Deepika’s hand and Amitabh holding Prabhas. Deepika was seen wearing a stunning slit black gown, proudly displaying her adorable baby bump. Prabhas twinned with her in a solid black shirt and grey jeans, while Big B kept it casual in a printed hoodie.

As the release date of Nag Ashwin's highly awaited film, 'Kalki 2898 AD', approaches, the makers are ramping up their promotional efforts with a series of exciting announcements. Earlier this month, the trailer was unveiled which sheds light on a post-apocalyptic world with an acute lack of resources where water is a luxury.

Amitabh Bachchan essays the role of Ashwatthama and vows to protect Deepika Padukone, who is shown to be pregnant in the film trailer. The child presumably will end the reign of Saswata Chatterjee, who resides in the complex with all the facilities that are needed to sustain life.