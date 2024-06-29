Pregnant Masaba Gupta talks about her skin condition, sharing that she is facing a lot of acne on her body that leaves marks behind

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Pregnant Masaba Gupta talks about getting body acne, says ‘I've renamed them baby kisses' x 00:00

Masaba Gupta is expecting her first child with husband-actor Satyadeep Mishra. Today, the fashion designer took to her Instagram stories to talk about her skin condition, sharing that she is facing a lot of acne on her body that leaves marks behind.

Masaba posted a cropped picture of her neck and shoulder, showing her marks. In the photo, we could only see one shoulder. She was wearing a white bathrobe and had a pearl necklace around her neck.

ADVERTISEMENT

While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Through my pregnancy, I've been getting a fresh bout of body acne that leaves a mark behind--every couple of weeks. I was troubled by it earlier, but I've just renamed them 'baby kisses' now. A reminder of the newness of creation maybe. But in case you are going through something similar, hormones can be wild. You are not alone (red heart emoji)."

Sharing the news of their baby, Masaba posted on Instagram in April. She wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother Neena, her father and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, and step-father Vivek Mehra. During an interview with Twinkle Khanna on the Tweak India YouTube channel, Masaba opened up about her feelings growing up as a child of celebrity parents. She also mentioned that there was a common misconception that she would inherit a substantial fortune from her father.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015, and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari, but the couple separated in 2013.

Masaba Gupta was seen in the semi-fictionalized show 'Masaba Masaba', which showcases the life of fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. It came out with two seasons on Netflix.