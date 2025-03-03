Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a compilation of videos and pictures along with a lengthy note describing the trip as an adventure

Preity Zinta

Listen to this article Preity Zinta shares lessons from her Maha Kumbh 2025 trip: 'What an adventure' x 00:00

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta recently visited the Maha Kumbh and later traveled to Varanasi to celebrate Mahashivratri with her mother. The 'Veer-Zaara' actress has now shared her experiences, emotions, and the lessons she learned from the journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preity took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a compilation of videos and pictures along with a lengthy note describing the trip as an adventure. She also revealed how her mother wanted to "wrap up" their Maha Kumbh visit by seeking blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The actress also shared how, due to the "heavy crowds," they had to leave their car behind and switch to an auto-rickshaw, then a cycle-rickshaw, before finally walking through the packed streets of Varanasi.

Sharing how deeply moved she was by the positive energy of the people around her, Preity wrote, "What an adventure this trip has been. Mom wanted to wrap up our Maha Kumbh trip in Varanasi for Shivratri. So I told her, of course, Ma, let's go. Once we got there, we found out that due to heavy crowds, cars were not allowed, and roads were blocked after a point, so people could walk and do darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. We decided we would go for it. From sitting in a car to an auto rickshaw to a cycle rickshaw, we did it all and more as we walked forever in crazy crowds."

The actress also shared that one of the most special moments for her was seeing her mother's happiness during the trip. She wrote, "It wasn't the destination but the journey that was important. It was my mom's shining smile I took back with me as Mahadev's blessing, and it was beyond precious. I love you, Ma."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Earlier this week, the actress shared a small glimpse of her experience at the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity shared a long note describing her experience of the visit. It was accompanied by a series of photos and videos featuring the holy dip at Triveni Sangam by the actress. Preity donned a saffron salwar and suit during her visit to one of the largest sacred gatherings in the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress, who was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit (2018), is all set to return to Bollywood with Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Alongside Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal, Preity will share the screen with Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol in the upcoming film.